Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of Glaukos worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Glaukos Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.71 million. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile



Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

