Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,441 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 22,109 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $111,112.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,082.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $111,112.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,082.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,419.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,145 shares of company stock valued at $600,978 and have sold 25,211 shares valued at $2,113,162. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

AKAM opened at $71.96 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

