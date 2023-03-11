Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading Up 2.8%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRDXF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nordex to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Nordex Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

About Nordex

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

