Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $298,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

