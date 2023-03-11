Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $298,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
