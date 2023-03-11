Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New $261,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $5,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,342,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,337 shares of company stock worth $90,666,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $138.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

