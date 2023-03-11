Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 1,557 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $94.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

