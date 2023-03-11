Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 932 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 198.6% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

Tesla stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.