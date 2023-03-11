Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Shares Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.34% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,249,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 9.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,834,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 155,536 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,304,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,237 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of NSTD remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.