Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes Acquires 1,959 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $24,977.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,992.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

NWBI stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $15,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after buying an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

