NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.65

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 6719852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

About NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,668,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,734,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,103 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,409,000 after acquiring an additional 823,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,920,000 after acquiring an additional 129,047 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

