NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.65

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 6719852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
