Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and The Competition Critical Survey

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Norwegian Cruise Line to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 298 1153 1860 33 2.49

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 44.63%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion -$2.27 billion -2.60 Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors $2.82 billion -$689.72 million 13.09

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87% Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 14.12% -14.81% 2.95%

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line competitors beat Norwegian Cruise Line on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.