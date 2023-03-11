Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,875. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

