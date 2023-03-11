Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NXC opened at $13.20 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

