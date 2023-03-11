Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Down 48.0% in February

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 13th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NID stock remained flat at $12.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on September 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

