Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 778.0% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE JRS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 90,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.11.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
