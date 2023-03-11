Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 778.0% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE JRS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 90,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth $90,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 134,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

