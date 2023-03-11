NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,780 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global comprises 3.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of NV5 Global worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NV5 Global Stock Performance

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $1,322,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,938,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.19. 120,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.61. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

