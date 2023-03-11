nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $109,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $167,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.