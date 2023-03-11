Nvwm LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

