Nvwm LLC Buys Shares of 4,546 Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Nvwm LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FXF opened at $96.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $98.18.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

