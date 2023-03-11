Nvwm LLC Has $200,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $128.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

