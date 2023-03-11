Nvwm LLC Has $783,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $113.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.