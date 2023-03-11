Nvwm LLC Invests $38,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Plug Power by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power Profile

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

