Nvwm LLC Sells 33 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $819.92 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $823.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

