NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $299.97 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $45.49 or 0.00223979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $299.97 million and approximately $75,940.42 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00035076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00035280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003145 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 46.1374092 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $77,025.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

