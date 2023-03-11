Ocean Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $60.23 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $203.16 million and approximately $60.23 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00431910 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,907.41 or 0.29194273 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation [initiated a hard fork](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/september-2020-hard-fork-ocean-token-completed-8142059361d7) of the Ocean Token contract as described in [this announcement](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/ocean-protocol-foundation-statement-regarding-kucoin-hack-c1af0aa0c36b). All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean [new token contract.](https://oceanprotocol.com/token)Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

