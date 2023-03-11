Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $31,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.7 %

ADBE opened at $329.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.70 and a 200 day moving average of $336.08. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

