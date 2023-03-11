Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 29%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 29% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 941,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 964% from the average daily volume of 88,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

