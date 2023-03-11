OmniaVerse 1-Day Volume Reaches $145,279.92 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $145,279.92 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

