Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Head to Head Comparison

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Onion Global has a beta of -3.38, meaning that its share price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail -21.43% 3.28% 0.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Onion Global and Qurate Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.02 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail $12.11 billion 0.04 -$2.59 billion ($6.81) -0.17

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Onion Global and Qurate Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50

Qurate Retail has a consensus price target of $2.60, suggesting a potential upside of 118.49%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Onion Global.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Onion Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses on Germany, Austria, Japan, the UK, the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute a shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment includes its subsidiary, Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

