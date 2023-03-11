OpenBlox (OBX) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00432968 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,022.17 or 0.29271328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

