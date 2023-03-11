OpenBlox Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $1.13 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

