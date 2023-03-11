OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15). Approximately 25,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 80,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.15).

OptiBiotix Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.17 million, a P/E ratio of 204.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

