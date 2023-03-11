Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORC stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 73.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.