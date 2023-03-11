Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Down 4%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 5,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 2,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Oregon Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

Oregon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.12%.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.