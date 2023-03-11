Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.1% annually over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE OEC opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.