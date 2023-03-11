Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Up 52.3% in February

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OBTC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.99. 12,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,876. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

