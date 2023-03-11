Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Hits $10.11 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $397,807.44 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,496.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00341102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00690956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00083680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.09 or 0.00546860 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004846 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010017 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,241,190 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.