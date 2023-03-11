Oxen Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $370,921.70 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,250.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00334699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00685605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00083437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00543986 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,239,195 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

