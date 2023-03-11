Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $22.44. 2,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

