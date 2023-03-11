PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the February 13th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PainReform Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,878. PainReform has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of PainReform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

