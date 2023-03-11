Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.74%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,304.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after buying an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

