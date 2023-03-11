Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Pason Systems Price Performance

PSYTF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

