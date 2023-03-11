Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.10) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.47) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday.
CLS Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.09. The firm has a market cap of £545.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231 ($2.78).
In related news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £18,068.45 ($21,727.33). Insiders have purchased 293 shares of company stock valued at $45,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.24% of the company’s stock.
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
