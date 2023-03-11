PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Down 39.2% in February

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,900 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 718,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

PDI stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,607. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,692.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDI. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.