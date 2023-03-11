Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $78,951.14

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $63.53 million and $78,951.14 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00151927 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00066544 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

