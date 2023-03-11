Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $418,792,000 after acquiring an additional 248,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

