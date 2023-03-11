Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,550.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,550.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,541.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.