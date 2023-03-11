PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $100.56 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00431519 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,880.72 or 0.29167857 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

