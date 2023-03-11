Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the February 13th total of 41,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1,276.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 41,797.6% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. 26,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,974. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.