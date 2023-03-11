Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Up 175.0% in February

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,821. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications.

